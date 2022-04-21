STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Nestle India net profit falls 1.25 per cent to Rs 595 crore in Jan-March quarter

The company's total sales grew by 9.74 per cent to Rs 3,950.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 from Rs 3,600.20 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year. 

Published: 21st April 2022 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India. ( File Photo)

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India. ( File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: FMCG major Nestle India on Thursday reported 1.25 per cent year-on-year decline in its net profit to Rs 594.7 crore for January-March 2022 quarter.

The company's total sales grew by 9.74 per cent to Rs 3,950.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 from Rs 3,600.20 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year. The company's domestic sales grew by 10.2 per cent during the quarter under review.

The results are not up to the market's expectations. Nestle India's share fell after the announcement of the results. It was trading 0.21 per cent down at Rs 18275 at 1.23 pm. The scrip was trading in the red despite a 1.32 per cent jump in the benchmark Sensex.

As highlighted in previous quarters, the cost of key raw and packaging materials are witnessing 10-year highs, and costs continued to surge this quarter which has impacted profit from operations, Nestle India said in a statement after the company's Board of Directors approved the results for the first quarter of 2022. Nestle India follows the calendar year as the financial year.

Continued inflation is likely to be a key factor in the short to medium term. We are confident of facing this turbulence with strategies of scale, efficiencies, mix and pricing all of which we will deploy judiciously, it said.

"Our key brands continue to perform well with Maggi Noodles, KitKat, Nestle Munch, Nescafe Classic and Sunrise posting creditable double-digit growth in this quarter," Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India, said in a statement.

"This growth across a range of categories was enabled by a mix of innovative campaigns, attractive consumer promotions, analytics-based consumer insights, geo-targeted distribution drives, and leveraging the opportunity of festive seasons. Our endeavour is to continue on the path of penetration-led volume growth with determination," Narayanan said.

The Board of Directors on 11th April 2022 have declared an interim dividend for 2022 of Rs 25.0 per equity share (Face value Rs 10/- per equity share) amounting to Rs 2,410.4 million, which will be paid on and from 6 May 2022 along with the final dividend for 2021 of Rs 65.0 per equity share approved in the Annual General Meeting on April 12, 2022, the company said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FMCG Nestle Domestic Sales High Grew Shares Maggi Nescafe Sunrise
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp