No one will go to bed hungry in India if it becomes USD 30 trillion economy by 2050: Gautam Adani

Adani also expressed hope that though the numbers and optimism are stunning, he believes we as a nation are good at making this happen in just 10,000 days.

Published: 21st April 2022 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Industrialist Gautam Adani, whose group runs a slew of businesses from airports to ports, and power generation to distribution, has said if the country becomes a USD 30-trillion economy as projected by 2050, it can also be home to a nation wherein no one will go to bed on empty stomach.

"We are around 10,000 days away from year 2050. Over this period, I anticipate we'll add about USD 25 trillion to our economy. This translates to an addition of USD 2.5 billion to the GDP every day. I also anticipate that over this period, we'll have eradicated all forms of poverty," Adani told the India Economic Conclave organised by Times Network here on Thursday.

Adani, who has added USD 49 billion in additional wealth - higher than the world's two richest persons, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, in 2021 to total at USD 81 billion, also expressed hope that though the numbers and optimism are stunning, he believes we as a nation are good at making this happen in just 10,000 days.

If the economy grows as planned, he said this could also mean that during these 10,000 days the stock markets will add about USD 40 trillion in market capitalization, which translates to an addition of USD4 billion every day until 2050.

Uplifting the lives of 1.4 billion may feel like a marathon in the short-run, but it's a sprint in the long-run, Adani concluded. The World Bank in its latest report on the poverty in the country said India saw a massive 12.3 percentage points decline in extreme poverty between 2011 and 2019-from from 22.5 per cent in 2011 to 10.2 per cent in 2019.

