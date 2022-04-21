STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Walmart, Flipkart offer Indian sellers opportunity to get on board Walmart Marketplace

Along with Flipkart and cross-border commerce company Payoneer, Walmart laid out a roadmap for local sellers with export ambitions at the recent Walmart Global Seller Summit in New Delhi

Published: 21st April 2022 02:36 PM

Walmart (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to expand its sourcing from India to $10 billion a year by 2027, Walmart on Thursday offered Indian sellers an opportunity to get on board Walmart Marketplace, where they could reach a market of more than 120 million US consumers each month.

Along with Flipkart and cross-border commerce company Payoneer, Walmart laid out a roadmap for local sellers with export ambitions at the recent Walmart Global Seller Summit in New Delhi. The summit was attended by 650 Indian sellers.

Michelle Mi, Walmart Vice President, Emerging Markets and Business Development – Global Sourcing, said, "Now is the ideal time for sellers from India to get started as exporters on Walmart Marketplace. It’s already one of the top online marketplaces in the U.S., and we’re investing heavily to help new sellers bring great products and services to the platform."

“As one of the first batch of Indian sellers on the Marketplace, those who join us now will have a great opportunity to find success in the U.S. as part of a curated community of trusted sellers,” he said.

Walmart Marketplace, which offers nearly 170 million unique items, is seeking to bring 40,000 new sellers onto the Marketplace this year and expand the assortment on offer to over 200 million items. Walmart added that it sees particular potential for India-made products in highly searched categories like furniture, bedding, home décor and more.

“Digitalization and e-commerce are the gateway to amazing opportunities here in India and in markets around the world,” Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said.

“This is not only great for local consumers and companies, but also expands the pool of export-ready Indian businesses that can now take advantage of this opportunity on Walmart Marketplace,” he added.

