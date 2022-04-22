STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FRL-RIL deal fate down to the wire as voting ends

FRL and RIL spokespersons could not be contacted for comment.  For the deal to be approved, 75% of the shareholders and lenders of 21 Future group firms have to vote for it. 

Published: 22nd April 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Retail

For representational purpose.(File Photo | Reuters)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Future Group has completed the meetings with its lenders for their approval of the Rs 25,700 crore sale of its retail assets to Reliance Retail amid buzz that the lenders might not vote in requisite numbers for the merger scheme to go through without knowing Reliance’s intention on the deal, said a source. 

“The lenders are wary as they need RIL’s confirmation of the deal going through,” he said. “They won’t vote for it only at the instance of Future Group.” Reliance has already taken charge of 835 stores of FRL since  Feb 25 after the latter failed to make rental payments to the lessors. 

These stores account for 55-60% of FRL’s revenues, while the dues to RIL, according to the source,  total less than Rs 5,000 crore. “With a chunk of the stores with RIL, despite bankers like SBI and Bank Of India coming down on FRL for handing over charge without prior intimation to them, the lenders are not sure whether the deal will be consummated,” the source said. 

FRL and RIL spokespersons could not be contacted for comment.  For the deal to be approved, 75% of the shareholders and lenders of 21 Future group firms have to vote for it.  A shortfall of the required majority in even one company by either shareholders or lenders means the deal falls apart. FRL is legally battling Amazon which is opposed to the deal on grounds that it’s investment in a promoter group company in 2019 gives it the right of first refusal on  any sale of its assets by Future group.  

Also, Bank of India has initiated insolvency proceedings against FRL after the latter defaulted in paying dues worth over Rs 8,800 crore by December 2021 end and March 2022 end under a one-time restructuring scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Future Group Reliance Industries SBI Bank of India
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp