Resuming Indo-Pakistan trade can settle political, territorial issues: Tycoon Mian Mohammad Mansha

The Pakistan-based businessman said that disputes between countries should not impact bilateral trade and emphasised that there are 'many synergies' that could come into play.

Published: 22nd April 2022 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan business tycoon Mian Mohammad Mansha

Pakistan business tycoon Mian Mohammad Mansha (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The resumption of Indo-Pak trade relations will pave the way for the settlement of political and territorial issues between the neighbouring countries, according to Pakistan's top business tycoon Mian Mohammad Mansha.

Emphasising that there are "many synergies" between India and Pakistan that could come into play once bilateral trade resumes, Mansha, who heads the Nishat conglomerate, Pakistan's leading business group, said that disputes between countries should not impact bilateral trade, the Dawn news portal quoted him as saying on Thursday.

"Resuming trade between Pakistan and India will pave the way for settling other political and territorial issues between the two largest South Asian nations," the report quoted Mansha as saying.

His comments came as Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote a letter to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, pitching for "meaningful" engagement and "peaceful resolution" of all outstanding issues by the two countries.

Sharif's communication came in response to a letter sent by Modi to the Pakistani leader congratulating him on becoming the prime minister of Pakistan last week. Ties between India and Pakistan deteriorated after India announced withdrawing the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August 2019.

India's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 outraged Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad. Pakistan also stopped bilateral trade with India.

India has said that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

