TVS commits Euro 100 million in Norton Motorcycle

Chennai-based TVS Motor has committed an additional investment of £100 million in Norton Motorcycles, Britain’s iconic sporting motorcycle brand, which it had acquired in April 2020. 

Published: 22nd April 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

TVS

TVS Motor Co. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

“Some of these investments have already been made, leading to the creation of a world-class facility and the imminent launch of a re-engineered V4 SV and 961 Commando,” said  Sudarshan Venu, Joint MD, TVS Motor. He added that the investment  will be toward electrification, cutting-edge technology, world-class vehicle manufacturing, sustainability & the future of mobility.

Venu said the investment is expected to create 250-300 direct jobs over the next 3 years and another 500-800 indirect jobs across the supply chain. “The investments will result in an exciting range of products for the global market.  A brand-new facility has already been set up at Solar Park, Solihull, UK, which houses Norton’s state-of-the-art manufacturing capability and the company’s new global design and R&D hub,” added Sudarshan.

