STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Zomato announces 100% 'plastic neutral deliveries' from April 2022 

Sharing steps taken by Zomato towards long-term sustainability, the CEO  spoke about 'Climate Conscious Delivery' and also of funding local environmental projects to offset the carbon footprint.

Published: 22nd April 2022 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Zomato. (File Photo)

Zomato. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online food delivery platform Zomato on Friday announced 100 per cent 'plastic neutral deliveries' from April 2022 onwards, while also setting a target to deliver more than 10 crore orders in sustainable packaging over the next three years.

The company recognises that it is important to start promoting biodegradable and other non-plastic alternatives to make them become as affordable and available as plastic is today, Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a blogspot.

"From now on, every meal you order through Zomato will be 100 per cent plastic neutral, which means we will voluntarily recycle more than 100 per cent of all plastic utilised in your order's packaging," he wrote.

To achieve this, Goyal said, "We have started working with cutting edge ISO-certified plastic waste management organisations, who will partner with municipalities across India, to collect and responsibly process plastic waste."

Asserting that more work lies ahead in order to completely reduce or eliminate the use of plastic in food delivery, he said Zomato is also "amping up our efforts to develop and promote sustainable packaging for all types of cuisines."

ALSO READ: Zomato to roll out new food quality policy

 "We are aiming to deliver over 100 million additional eco-friendly food delivery orders (orders in sustainable packaging) over the course of the next three years, by supporting our restaurant partners in switching to affordable and sustainable packaging alternatives," Goyal said.

To achieve this, he said, "We're going to partner with various stakeholders working on innovative solutions and models for the restaurant industry including government-led initiatives, social enterprises and startups."

 While acknowledging that this initiative is going to cost Zomato a significant amount of money and affect its profit and loss statement negatively, Goyal said, "However, I strongly believe that what's good for the planet is good for business. I also believe that profits happen when you do everything else right. And this is surely a step in the right direction."

Sharing steps taken by Zomato towards long-term sustainability, he said that last year the company had launched 'Climate Conscious Delivery' and also started funding local environmental projects to offset the carbon footprint of all its deliveries and packaging in India.

"Zomato had also made 'no cutlery required' as the default option on its app. This helped ensure 74 per cent of orders go without cutlery "preventing tonnes of single-use plastic from reaching landfills," he said.

"We signed up for the EV100 initiative, and have committed to moving to a 100 per cent EV (electric vehicle) fleet by 2030," he said adding, doing all this, last year, the company offset around 5,00,000 MTs of carbon emissions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zomato plastic neutral deliveries Orders Non plastic Alternatives Deepinder Goyal Recycle EV EV100 initiative
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp