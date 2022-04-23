STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ICICI Bank Q4 net profit surges by 59 per cent to Rs 7,019 crore

The bank's asset quality improved as the gross non-performing assets fell to 3.60 per cent of the gross advances as of March 31, 2022, from 4.96 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago.

Published: 23rd April 2022 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

ICICI bank ATM in Bengaluru

ICICI Bank (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 59 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 7,019 crore for the fourth quarter of FY2021-22.

The bank had earned a profit of Rs 4,403 crore in the corresponding January-March quarter of the last year. The total income of the bank rose to Rs 27,412 crore in the January-March period from Rs 23,953 crore in the year-ago quarter, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 21 per cent to Rs 12,605 crore from Rs 10,431 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it said.

On a consolidated basis, ICICI Bank Group net profit jumped by 58 per cent to Rs 7,719 crore in the March quarter from Rs 4,886 crore in the last quarter of 2020-21.

The bank's asset quality improved as the gross non-performing assets fell to 3.60 per cent of the gross advances as of March 31, 2022, from 4.96 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago.

The net NPAs also declined to 0.76 per cent from 1.14 per cent at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

As a result, provisions other than tax and contingencies for the quarter declined to Rs 1,069 crore, from Rs 2,883 crore a year earlier. Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) as at the end of third-quarter stood at 79.2 per cent, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICICI ICICI Bank Profit
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp