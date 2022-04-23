STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joshi says sufficient coal in country, stocks getting replenished on daily basis

The country as 72.50 million tonnes of dry fuel is available at different sources and 22 MT at thermal power plants.

Published: 23rd April 2022 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said there is sufficient coal availability in the country as 72.50 million tonnes (MT) of dry fuel is available at different sources and 22 MT at thermal power plants.

The minister asserted that available coal stocks will last for a month and availability is getting replenished on a daily basis with record production.

Joshi said that at present 72.50 MT of coal is available at different sources of Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and coal washeries among others.

According to the government's provisional data, the total coal production during FY2021-22 was at 777.23 MT compared to 716 MT in FY21, recording a growth of 8.55 per cent, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) production went up by 4.43 per cent to 622.64 MT in FY'22 from 596.24 MT in FY'21. SCCL registered a growth of 28.55 per cent to 65.02 MT in FY'22 over 50.58 MT in FY'21. At the same time, coal production of captive mines has increased to 89.57 MT.

During FY'21 it was only 69.18 MT. Total coal dispatch during FY'22 increased by 18.43 per cent to 818.04 MT against 690.71 MT in FY'21. CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

Heat waves across several parts of India, the consequent increase in power demand, and fears of a coal shortage have triggered planned blackouts in many states in the country, including Maharashtra.

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve said there was enough coal for supply to power plants and alleged that the Maharashtra government was busy blaming the Centre instead of providing electricity to citizens.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut had earlier said that load shedding in the state was a result of increase in electricity demand relaxation of the COVID-19 curbs, and blamed the Centre for poor management of coal supply.

