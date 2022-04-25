STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Future Group firms tumble up to 20 per cent; RIL down over 2 per cent

All the stocks hit their respective lower circuit limits. Shares of Reliance Industries also declined by 2.31 per cent.

Published: 25th April 2022 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Future Group. (Photo | www.futuregroup.in)

Future Group. Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | www.futuregroup.in)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Future Group firms took a beating on Monday, tanking up to 20 per cent after Reliance Industries called off its Rs 24,713-crore deal to acquire the Group's assets.

Future Consumer shares plummeted 19.92 per cent, Future Supply Chain Solutions tumbled 19.85 per cent, Future Lifestyle Fashions dived 19.89 per cent, Future Enterprises tanked 9.87 per cent and Future Retail fell 4.96 per cent on the BSE.

All these stocks hit their respective lower circuit limits. Shares of Reliance Industries also declined by 2.31 per cent.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, Reliance said Future Group companies comprising Future Retail Limited (FRL) and other listed companies involved in the scheme have intimated the results of the voting on the scheme of arrangement by their shareholders and creditors at their respective meetings.

"The secured creditors of FRL have voted against the scheme. In view thereof, the subject scheme of arrangement cannot be implemented," said RIL, while updating on the scheme of arrangement for the transfer of retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business of Future Group to its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) and Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Ltd (RRFLL).

Though the shareholders and unsecured creditors of FRL have voted in favour of the scheme, it added.

Several listed Future Group entities - FRL, Future Enterprises, Future Market Networks Ltd, Future Consumer, Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd - in their respective regulatory filings on Saturday also said the composite scheme of arrangement with Reliance Group entities now cannot be implemented due to the outcome of the voting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Future Group Reliance Industries Reliance
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp