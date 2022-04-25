Much-awaited LIC IPO to open on May 4: Sources 

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The initial public offering of the country's largest insurer LIC will open on May 4 and close on May 9, sources said.

The IPO, through which the government will sell 3.5 per cent stake in state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), will fetch Rs 21,000 crore to the exchequer.

ALSO READ | LIC IPO: Govt to dilute 3.5 per cent stake instead of 5 per cent as planned earlier

The IPO values LIC at Rs 6 lakh crore.

Explaining why the government has decided to sell a smaller portion of the equity in the insurance behemoth, one of the sources said, “We can’t take a risk of selling a larger share to the public as it would suck liquidity from the market. Situation is already very volatile in view of Russia-Ukraine crisis and resurgence of Covid cases in many parts of the country.”

Notably, the government will have to file the fresh documents with the markets regulator the securities exchange board of India (SEBI), in case it fails to roll out the IPO before May 12. The Finance Ministry had previously planned to launch the IPO of LIC by March this year but it had to postpone the roll-out on account of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.