STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex slumps 617 points; Nifty falls below 17,000

Markets in Europe were also trading in the negative zone in the afternoon session. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude tumbled 4.44 per cent to USD 101.92 per barrel.

Published: 25th April 2022 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Stocks

Image for representation

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices tumbled for the second day in a row on Monday, with the Sensex tanking 617.26 points following heavy selling in market major Reliance Industries and negative global cues.

Unabated foreign fund outflows added to the weak sentiment. The BSE benchmark Sensex dived 617.26 points or 1.08 per cent to end at 56,579.89.

During the day, it plummeted 840.28 points or 1.46 per cent to 56,356.87. The broader NSE Nifty declined 218 points or 1.27 per cent to 16,953.95.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Titan, ITC, Larsen & Toubro and Sun Pharma were the major laggards.

In contrast, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel were the gainers. Asian markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai settled significantly lower.

Markets in Europe were also trading in the negative zone in the afternoon session. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude tumbled 4.44 per cent to USD 101.92 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth Rs 2,461.72 crore on Friday, according to stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE Stocks NSE Nifty
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp