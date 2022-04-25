STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shares of Future Group firms tumble up to 20 per cent

The stock of Future Consumer plummeted 19.91 per cent, Future Supply Chain Solutions slipped 19.96 per cent, Future Lifestyle Fashions 19.89 per cent, Future Enterprises tumbled 9.87 per cent.

Published: 25th April 2022 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Shares of Future Group firms on Monday faced heavy drubbing, tanking up to 20 per cent, after Reliance Industries said its Rs 24,713-crore deal to acquire Future Group's assets cannot be implemented after secured creditors of the Kishore Biyani-led companies voted against the proposal.

In a regulatory filing, Reliance said Future Group companies comprising Future Retail Limited (FRL) and other listed companies involved in the scheme have intimated the results of the voting on the scheme of arrangement by their shareholders and creditors at their respective meetings.

"The secured creditors of FRL have voted against the scheme. In view thereof, the subject scheme of arrangement cannot be implemented," said RIL, while updating on the scheme of arrangement for the transfer of retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business of Future Group to its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) and Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Ltd (RRFLL). Though the shareholders and unsecured creditors of FRL have voted in favour of the scheme, it added.

Several listed Future Group entities - FRL, Future Enterprises, Future Market Networks Ltd, Future Consumer, Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd - in their respective regulatory filings on Saturday also said the composite scheme of arrangement with Reliance Group entities now cannot be implemented due to the outcome of the voting.

