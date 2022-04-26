STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Experts fear correction of 5-10 per cent in near term

As frontline stock indices fell more than a percent each for a second straight session, equity analysts see a 5-10% correction from current levels.

Published: 26th April 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Photo | AP)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  As frontline stock indices fell more than a per cent each for a second straight session, equity analysts see a 5-10% correction from current levels. Nifty dived 218 points to close at 16953.95 while the Sensex shed 617 points at  56579.89, taking cues from Asian peers like Nikkei and Hang Seng which fared far worse with the latter tanking almost 4% on a rise in Covid cases on the mainland . 

Globally, markets were spooked by a more hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve which is anticipated to raise rates  in early May by 50 basis points. A stronger dollar reduces the risk free return for US investors from emerging markets like India , resulting in their selling EM shares . 

With renewed rate hike fears in the US taking root this month , FIIs have sold Indian shares  over Rs 17000 crore so far this month . The selling is expected to continue , causing more choppiness in the market, going forward. 

“We could see a 5-10% correction from the current levels in the near term , depending on global factors,” said Nirmal Jain , founder and chairman of IIFL Group . “But conditions back home aren’t as bad thanks to strong rural demand which will enable us to bounce back faster.”

Meanwhile , fears of a lockdown in China’s capital Beijing to curb a fresh Covid surge dampened sentiment in commodities with active Brent oil and WTI futures down 5% each at $101 a bbl and $97 intraday Monday . International contacts of aluminium and zinc too traded down 5% each on demand destruction fears from China .  As risky asset classes fell , the dollar index which measures the USD against six global currencies , edged up by half a percent at 101.66, a five year high, on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp