Government likely to launch IPO of LIC on May 4

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is likely to launch the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on May 4, according to sources in the Finance Ministry. It will dilute 3.5 per cent of its stake instead of 5 per cent as planned earlier in LIC through listing. It is hoping to garner Rs 21,000 crore from this IPO, the sources said.

“If everything goes as per the plan, the LIC IPO will hit the market on May 4 and close on May 9,” a source in DIPAM, Finance Ministry told TNIE. A formal announcement to this effect will be made today.

The dates were confirmed by the sources in Department of Financial Services (DFS) as well.

Currently, the Government of India holds 100 per cent stake in LIC. Its valuation would be Rs 6 lakh crore with 3.5 per cent dilution, 1.1 times of its embedded value of Rs 5.4 lakh crore. Embedded value is a measure of the consolidated shareholders value in an insurance company.

The LIC board had met on April 23 to approve the issue size of Rs 6 trillion with 3.5 per cent dilution. Reservations, discounts , issue dates and issue price will be known by Wednesday morning, as per sources.

Explaining why the government has decided to sell a smaller portion of the equity in the insurance behemoth, one of the sources said, “We can’t take a risk of selling a larger share to the public as it would suck liquidity from the market. Situation is already very volatile in view of Russia-Ukraine crisis and resurgence of Covid cases in many parts of the country.”

Notably, the government will have to file the fresh documents with the markets regulator the securities exchange board of India (SEBI), in case it fails to roll out the IPO before May 12. The Finance Ministry had previously planned to launch the IPO of LIC by March this year but it had to postpone the roll-out on account of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.