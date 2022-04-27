Google tightens privacy rules for app makers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting today, April 27, 2022, users will start seeing - the Data safety section- in Google Play. Tech giant Google has launched a new privacy feature where app developers will be required to give people more information about how apps collect, share and secure users' data.

This comes at a time when privacy concerns are increasing across the world. Google said developers are required to complete this data safety section for their apps by July 20. As app developers update their functionality or change their data handling practices, they will show the latest in the apps’ Data safety section.

Google said that it heard from users and app developers that displaying the data an app collects, without additional context, is not enough. "Users want to know for what purpose their data is being collected and whether the developer is sharing user data with third parties. In addition, users want to understand how app developers are securing user data after an app is downloaded," it said.

The tech giant has come up with the design to allow developers to clearly mark what data is being collected and for what purpose it is being used. While some apps require certain data, some collect data that is optional, and henceforth, users will be able to see this option.

Through this additional feature, users will also know whether the developer is sharing data with third parties. For example, when an app asks to access 'your location', users can quickly and easily decide whether they want to grant that permission - for one-time use, only while using the app, or all the time. For sensitive permissions like camera, microphone, or location data, people can go to the Android Privacy dashboard to review data access by apps, Google said.

Alphabet misses on revenue

Google parent Alphabet on Tuesday reported that its first quarter profit stood at $16.44 billion, which was below expectations. Its revenue rose to $68.01 billion and YouTube advertising revenue for the first quarter was $6.87 billion. Google Cloud's revenue for the first quarter stood at $5.82 billion.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, said, “Q1 saw strong growth in Search and Cloud, in particular, which are both helping people and businesses as the digital transformation continues. We’ll keep investing in great products and services, and creating opportunities for partners and local communities around the world.”