Hyundai to launch IONIQ 5 EV in India

India’s second-largest carmaker Hyundai Motor will be launching its globally acclaimed electric vehicle (EV) - IONIQ 5- in India this year, most likely during the second half of 2022. 

Published: 27th April 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Hyundai (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s second-largest carmaker Hyundai Motor will be launching its globally acclaimed electric vehicle (EV) - IONIQ 5- in India this year, most likely during the second half of 2022. IONIQ 5 will mark the beginning of Hyundai’s BEV (battery electric vehicle) expansion plans in India as the carmaker aims to have at least 6 battery-powered vehicles in its line-up by the year 2028. Hyundai already sells Kona EV in India. 

While the company did not announce the price of the vehicle, it is expected to cost around `35-45 lakh ex-showroom India. Very recently, Hyundai’s sister company Kia had announced the pre-bookings for its EV6 electric crossover in India that will commence on May 26, 2022. As of now, Kia has limited the availability of the EV6 to just 100 units in India due to chip shortage issues.

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai is proud to receive the World Car of the Year 2022 for the IONIQ 5 as this award is a true testament to our vision and efforts in driving the adoption of BEVs globally. Hyundai Motor India has already committed to the expansion of our BEV line-up to 6 models by 2028 and today, with great pride we are announcing the introduction of IONIQ 5 in CY 22 in India.”

Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with two powertrain options: a single-motor layout that churns 169hp and 350Nm of torque, and drives the rear wheels and an all-wheel-drive layout that gets a dual-motor and produces 325hp and 605Nm of torque. Battery-wise, there are two options as well: a 72.6 kWh battery pack and a 58 kWh battery pack.

As per reports, the bigger battery pack can give a 481 km of range while the smaller battery pack can do a 383 km on a single charge.  The EV also gets the 800V battery technology, which means its battery can charge from 10% to 80% using a 220 kW DC charger in just 18 minutes.

Comments

