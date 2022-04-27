STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Insurtech funding in India doubles in past two years

Also, 2021 saw emergence of two insurtech unicorns - Acko and Digit Insurance - in India. Globally, over 20 insurtech start-ups attained unicorn status last year.

Published: 27th April 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  India is witnessing momentum in insurtech funding, as equity funding in the past two years touched $800 mn in 2021, as against $290 mn in 2020. The funding indicates sustained investor interest in India.

Also, 2021 saw the emergence of two insurtech unicorns - Acko and Digit Insurance - in India. Globally, over 20 insurtech start-ups attained unicorn status last year. Acko General Insurance raised $255 mn led by Multiples Private Equity and General Atlantic turned unicorn in Oct last year.

It was valued at $1.1 bn. Digit Insurance entered the club within three years of operations and in Jan 2021, the firm achieved a valuation of over $1.9 bn. Apart from these two start-ups, PolicyBazaar is another well-known insurance aggregator that touched over a $1 bn valuation in 2018. The India Insurtech Landscape and Trends report released by India Insurtech Association and BCG on Tuesday said growth continued in insurtech even during the pandemic period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Insurtech Funding Digit Insurance Unicorns Acko General Atlantic
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp