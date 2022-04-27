STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

LIC sets price band at Rs 902-949 per share for Rs 21,000 crore IPO, opens May 4

The retail investors and eligible employees will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share and policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share.

Published: 27th April 2022 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Life Insurance Corporation. (File photo)

Life Insurance Corporation. (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Country's largest life insurer LIC on Wednesday set the price band at Rs 902-949 per share for its Rs 21,000 crore initial public offering (IPO), which will open on May 4.

At the upper end of the price band the government will garner around Rs 21,000 crore. With this IPO, which is through an offer-for-sale (OFS) route, the government is looking to divest its 3.5 per cent stake in the state-run insurer by selling 22.13 crore shares.

The retail investors and eligible employees will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share and policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share.

The issue will open for subscription on May 4 and to close on May 9. The bid lot for the issue would be 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIC IPO
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp