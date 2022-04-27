STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stress, burnout, lack of opportunity to advance top reasons for attrition amongst women employees

Stress, burnout and lack of flexible work are the main reasons for attrition among women employees, according to a Deloitte report released on Monday..

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Stress, burnout, and lack of flexible work are the main reasons for attrition among women employees, according to a Deloitte report released on Monday.. The report titled - Women @Work 2022: A Global Outlook - reveals that 56% of women say their stress levels are higher than they were a year ago, and nearly half feel burned out. 

“This burnout is a top factor driving women away from their employers: nearly 40% of women actively looking for a new employer cited it as the main reason,” says the report, adding that for those who had already left an employer since the start of the pandemic, “lack of opportunity to advance” was the most common reason.

Nearly 94% agree that requesting or taking advantage of flexible-working would affect the likelihood of promotion. Based on the views of 5,000 women across 10 countries, including 500 in India, the research shows over half of the women surveyed want to leave their employer in two years, and only 10% plan to stay with their current employer for more than five years.

