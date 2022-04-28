Government to hold talks with Infy, IT union over new clause

Samiksha Goel By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Responding to IT employees’ union NITES’ complaint on the non-compete clause added by Infosys in its offer letters, labour ministry has decided to hold a tripartite joint discussion on the issue on Thursday, April 28.

The ministry had issued a notice on April 22, addressing Infosys HR head and the president of the Pune-based union, In this regard. The notice, seen by The New Indian Express, said, “It has been decided to hold a joint discussion on the issue belore the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt. of India at 3 pm on 28.04.2022.” Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) had earlier filed a complaint with the ministry against Infosys seeking removal of the clause from its offer letter, which bans employees from working for the same customer in rival firms such as TCS, Accenture, IBM, Cognizant, and Wipro for six months after termination of employment.

The union claimed to have received complaints from employees of the company. The IT major’s contract states that for six months following the termination of employment, the employee won’t accept a job offer from any customer with whom they had worked in a professional capacity.