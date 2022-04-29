STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon: Make RIL party to FRL hearing 

The deal was called off by both FRL and Reliance as creditors voted against the same earlier this month. FRL owes Rs 29,000 cr to creditors.

Published: 29th April 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Aa judge ordered Amazon to reinstate a former employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic. ( File Photo)

Aa judge ordered Amazon to reinstate a former employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic. ( File Photo)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The senior counsel for Amazon, whose application for interim relief is being heard by the Delhi HC, reportedly asked for Reliance to be made a party to the hearing, which involves the e-commerce giant praying against Future Retail‘s alleged alienation of its assets and seeking status quo. 
The hearing on this matter will continue next week, those present in court told TNIE. 

Amazon alleges FRL colluded with Reliance to transfer 835 stores to the latter in February, despite an injunction against the transfer or sale of its assets being passed by a Singapore Arbitral Tribunal and assurances given to the SC by FRL that no prejudice would be caused to Amazon while approval for a Rs 25,700 cr deal with RIL was being sought by Future Group’s shareholders and creditors.

The deal was called off by both FRL and Reliance as creditors voted against the same earlier this month. FRL owes Rs 29,000 cr to creditors.  Bank of India has already initiated insolvency proceedings against FRL and a hearing on admission to insolvency court will be reportedly heard by NCLT next month. 

Amazon Vs Future Group case
Bank of India has  already initiated insolvency proceedings against FRL and a hearing on admission to insolvency court will be reportedly heard by NCLT next month

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
interim relief Amazon Delhi HC Reliance
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp