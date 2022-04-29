STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Apple delivers strong quarterly results, but warns of trouble ahead

Before the sobering forecast lowered the shares even further, Apple's stock had fallen 10% from its peak in early January.

Published: 29th April 2022 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SAN RAMON: Apple on Thursday reported strong quarterly results despite supply shortages, but warned that its growth slowdown is likely to deepen.

The company said it's still struggling to get enough chips to meet demand and contending with COVID-related shutdowns at factories in China that make iPhones and other products.

Although initial results for the January-March period topped analysts' projections, the good news was quickly eclipsed when management warned of trouble ahead during a conference call.

The main takeaway: Apple's sales will be squeezed by the supply problems much harder in the current April-June quarter than in its previous one. The company estimated it would take a hit to revenue of $4 billion to $8 billion as a result.

"It will affect most of the product categories," Apple CEO Tim Cook told analysts. Apple's stock price fell 4% in extended trading, reversing a positive response after the Apple report initially came out.

Before the sobering forecast lowered the shares even further, Apple's stock had fallen 10% from its peak in early January.

"It was a solid quarter, but it looks like COVID has reared its ugly head," said Edward Jones analyst Logan Purk.

"It looks like it's two steps forward, one step back." Like a wide gamut of companies ranging from automakers to health care providers, Apple has been grappling with shortages of computer chips and other key technology components required in modern products.

Apple had expected the crunch to ease as this year progressed, but recent COVIDs outbreaks are starting to curtail production in Chinese factories that the company relies on.

Despite those headwinds, the results for the January-March period drew a picture of a still-expanding empire generating massive profits that have yielded the firm a $2.7 trillion market value -- the largest among U.S. companies.

Apple announced a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend, which has been steadily rising since the company revived the payment a decade ago.

Effective May 12, Apple's new quarterly dividend will stand at 23 cents per share -- more than doubling from 10 years ago.

Even without that supply issues, Apple would still be facing some of the same challenges confronting many other major technology companies.

After enjoying a pandemic-driven boom, it's becoming tougher to deliver the same levels of spectacular growth that drove tech-company stock prices to record highs.

The crisis continues to fade away and growth on a year-to-year basis has become harder to maintain.

Apple's most recent quarter illustrated the high hurdles the Cupertino, California, company is now trying to clear.

Revenue for the period totaled $97.3 billion, yet it was only 9% higher than the same time last year.

It marked the first time in the past six quarters that Apple hasn't produced double-digit gains in year-over-year revenue.

That number, however, exceeded the average revenue estimate of $94 billion among analysts surveyed by FactSet Research, indicating that Apple's growth slowdown hasn't been quite as severe as investors were anticipating.

Quarterly profit came in at $25 billion, or $1.52 per share, a 6% increase from the same time last year.

Analysts had predicted earnings per share of $1.42. As usual, the iPhone remains Apple's marquee product with sales of $50.6 billion in the past quarter -- a 5% uptick from the same time last year.

Apple has been trying to keep its iPhones sales growing while chips remain in short supply by siphoning some components from the iPad, which saw its sales fall 2% from last year to $7.6 billion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apple
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp