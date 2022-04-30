STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBL Bank to raise up to $ 100 million through bonds 

At the current exchange rate, USD 100 million is around Rs 765 crore. 

Published: 30th April 2022 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

RBL Bank (Photo| Special arrangement)

RBL Bank (Photo| Special arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: RBL Bank on Friday said its board has approved to raise up to USD 100 million by issuing US dollar-denominated bonds.

The board of directors of RBL Bank, at its meeting held on Friday, accorded its approval to raise or borrow monies by the issue of USD denominated unsecured Tier II subordinated notes aggregating up to USD 100 million, to identified investors, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

At the current exchange rate, USD 100 million is around Rs 765 crore. The stock of RBL Bank closed 0.66 per cent down at Rs 120.10 apiece on BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBL Bank US dollar denominated bonds exchange rate BSE
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp