Home Business

Markets await auto sales, RBI monetary policy after best weekly performance 

During the month of July, both the indices rallied close to 9%, its best monthly run in a long time. 

Published: 01st August 2022 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After benchmark indices - Nifty and Sensex rallied close to 3% during last week to record their best weekly performance of recent months, all eyes are now on auto sales, RBI monetary policy and the next batch of earnings as bulls are expected to remain in a dominant position. 

Nifty and Sensex ended higher by 2.6% and 2.7%, to close at 17,158.25 and 57,570.25 levels, respectively. During the month of July, both the indices rallied close to 9%, its best monthly run in a long time. Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said that markets traded buoyant for the second successive week, largely led by favourable global cues. 

To start with, the dovish tone of the US Fed boosted sentiment across markets including India. He added, “The coming week marks the beginning of the new month also so participants will be eyeing crucial data viz. auto sales, PMI numbers and GST collection figures for cues. The highlight would be the MPC (monetary policy committee) meeting after the recent Fed policy and its outcome is scheduled for August 5.”Mishra reiterated his preference for auto, FMCG, banking and financial stocks. 

Led by the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, the  MPC meeting has been rescheduled to take place during August 3-5. Most analysts expect the RBI to hike the repo rate by 35 to 50 bps in the upcoming policy. A hike of 75bps may lighten liquidity and impact the recovery of the equity market. 

“This week, traders will be busy with domestic cues where the outcome of the RBI policy will be the most important event after the 75 basis rate hike by the US Fed. Apart from this, monthly auto sales numbers and the next batch of Q1 earnings will be other important domestic factors to drive the market. The market will also have an eye on the direction of global markets, crude oil, and the dollar index,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investment Ltd. 

Technically, the Nifty is in strong bullish momentum and managed to close above its 200-DMA (daily moving average) which has opened the door for the 17700 level however 17330-17475 is an immediate resistance zone, added Meena.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nifty Sensex monetary policy auto sales RBI
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp