ITC Q1 net profit increases 34 per cent to Rs 4,390 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FMCG major ITC on Monday reported a 33.97% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,389.76 crore in the June quarter as compared to Rs 3,276.48 crore in the same quarter a

year ago.

Revenue from operations surged 39.25% to Rs 19,831.27 crore, from Rs 14,240.76 crore posted in the same quarter last year. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) for the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,646.10 crore, while margin for the quarter stood at 32.7%.

The diversified conglomerate said the FMCG segment witnessed a strong performance, with revenue moving up 19.5% YoY and 45.5% over Q1FY20. ITC said it saw a robust growth in discretionary/out-of-home categories, while staples & convenience foods remained resilient. Education & stationery products business, says the company, bounced back with re-opening of educational institutions.

NEW DELHI: FMCG major ITC on Monday reported a 33.97% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,389.76 crore in the June quarter as compared to Rs 3,276.48 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations surged 39.25% to Rs 19,831.27 crore, from Rs 14,240.76 crore posted in the same quarter last year. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) for the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,646.10 crore, while margin for the quarter stood at 32.7%. The diversified conglomerate said the FMCG segment witnessed a strong performance, with revenue moving up 19.5% YoY and 45.5% over Q1FY20. ITC said it saw a robust growth in discretionary/out-of-home categories, while staples & convenience foods remained resilient. Education & stationery products business, says the company, bounced back with re-opening of educational institutions.