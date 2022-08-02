Home Business

ITC Q1 net profit increases 34 per cent to Rs 4,390 crore

Revenue from operations surged 39.25% to Rs 19,831.27 crore, from Rs 14,240.76 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Published: 02nd August 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

profit, start-up

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FMCG major ITC on Monday reported a 33.97% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,389.76 crore in the June quarter as compared to Rs 3,276.48 crore in the same quarter a 
year ago.

Revenue from operations surged 39.25% to Rs 19,831.27 crore, from Rs 14,240.76 crore posted in the same quarter last year. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) for the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,646.10 crore, while margin for the quarter stood at 32.7%.

The diversified conglomerate said the FMCG segment witnessed a strong performance, with revenue moving up 19.5% YoY and 45.5% over Q1FY20. ITC said it saw a robust growth in discretionary/out-of-home categories, while staples & convenience foods remained resilient. Education & stationery products business, says the company, bounced back with re-opening of educational institutions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ITC Net profit FMCG Revenue
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp