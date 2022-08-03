Home Business

Approach law enforcement agencies against misleading ads on social media: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Department of Consumer Affairs runs an online portal, namely 'Grievances Against Misleading Advertisements', where consumers can lodge complaints relating to misleading ads.

Published: 03rd August 2022 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Users should approach law enforcement agencies against misleading and unwanted advertisements on social media, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday.

The minister, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules make the intermediary platforms accountable for timely redressal of grievances received.

"There have been media reports about misleading and unwanted advertisements appearing on various social media platforms.

In such cases users are advised to approach the law enforcement agencies," Chandrasekhar said.

He further said under the new IT rules, social media platforms are also expected to remove any unlawful content as and when brought to their knowledge either through a court order or through a notice by the government or its authorised agencies.

The Department of Consumer Affairs runs an online portal, namely 'Grievances Against Misleading Advertisements', where consumers can lodge complaints relating to misleading advertisements on any media, including the digital platforms, the minister added.

"Under section 10 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, a Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has been established in July 2020 to regulate matters relating to violation of rights of consumers, unfair trade practices and false or misleading advertisements which are prejudicial to the interest of public and consumers.

CCPA also issues advisories from time-to-time in the interest of the general public," Chandrasekhar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Misleading ads
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp