'BMW profit drops in second quarter': Report

Owing to the negative impact on production, the BMW Group now anticipates a slight year-on-year decline in automotive segment deliveries over the full 12-month period.

Published: 03rd August 2022 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 04:07 PM

German luxury carmaker BMW reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for the second quarter dropped to €2.84 billion ($2.89 billion), or €4.30 per share, from €4.77 billion, or €7.23 per share, last year, according to DPA news agency.

Profit before tax for the quarter was €3.93 billion down from €5.98 billion in the previous year.

But revenues for the quarter grew to €34.77 billion from €28.58 billion last year, the report said.

The BMW Group also expects higher expenses for raw materials and energy prices in the second half of the year, particularly due to reduced gas supplies, with a corresponding negative impact on earnings in the form of further rising costs for materials and manufacturing, the news agency adds.

