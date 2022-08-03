Home Business

ITRs filed this year lower than returns filed in pandemic years: Report

The number of income tax returns filed thus far for AY23 is lower; the deadline of July 31 was not extended this year unlike during the pandemic-affected years.

Published: 03rd August 2022 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax, Tax, ITR, Income tax returns

For representational purpose

By Online Desk

The income-tax returns (ITRs) filed for the assessment year 2022-23 is much lower than the returns filed during the pandemic years, says a report.

The 58.3 million ITRs filed for the year as on July 31 is much lower than the 71.4 million returns filed in the assessment year 22 and also less than the number for each of the previous three years, including pre-pandemic AY19, which witnessed 65.3 million returns, the Business Standard reports.

"The assessment year broadly corresponds to income earned in the previous financial year. Thus, AY23 is the assessment year for income earned during the financial year 2021-22 (FY22). There has generally been a rising trend in the number of returns filed. This largely persisted even during the pandemic, at least relative to the time before the Covid-19 outbreak," the report noted.

The number of income tax returns filed thus far for AY23 is lower; the deadline of July 31 was not extended this year unlike during the pandemic-affected years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income-tax returns ITRs Pandemic
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp