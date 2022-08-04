Home Business

Vodafone Idea’s Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 7,296.7 crores after tariff hikes

The telco also announced that Ravinder Takkar will take over as Chairman with effect from August 19, while Himanshu Kapania will step down as non-executive Chairman.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea’s consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 7,296.7 crore for the June quarter compared to the year-ago period, as tariff hikes boosted its realisations. The telco’s loss stood at Rs 7,319.1 crore in the year-ago period.

The telco also announced that Ravinder Takkar will take over as Chairman with effect from August 19, while Himanshu Kapania will step down as non-executive Chairman. The Board has unanimously elected Takkar as Chairman, effective August 19, 2022.

Takkar, currently MD and CEO of VIL, is a nominee of Vodafone Group, and a telecom industry veteran with over 30 years of experience. VIL’s revenue from operations grew to about Rs 10,410 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, improving nearly 14% from the year-ago period.

Its average revenue per user or ARPU - a key monitorable for telecom players - stood at Rs 128 per subscriber for the quarter compared to Rs 104 in Q1FY22. This represented an improvement of 23.4% year on year, helped by tariff hikes.

Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar said: “We continue to witness 4G subscriber growth on the back of superior data and voice experience...as well as due to our focus on creating a differentiated digital experience for our customers.”   

