ED freezes over Rs 64 crore bank deposits of crypto exchange WazirX

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has frozen bank assets worth Rs 64.67 crore of a director of Zanmai Lab Pvt Ltd, which owns WazirX - the popular crypto-currency exchange.

The ED has been conducting money-laundering investigations against a number of Indian NBFC companies and their fintech partners for predatory lending practices in violation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. These companies were accused of employing tele-callers who misuse personal data and use abusive language to extort high interest rates from the loan takers.

"Various fintech companies backed by Chinese funds could not get NBFC license from RBI for carrying out lending business. So, they devised the MoU route with defunct NBFCs to piggyback on their license," the ED stated in an official release on Friday

After the criminal investigation began, many of these fintech apps have shut shop and diverted the huge profits they earned using the above modus operandi. While doing a fund-trail investigation, the ED found that a large amount of funds was diverted by the fintech companies to purchase crypto assets and then launder them abroad. These companies and the virtual assets are untraceable at the moment. Summons were issued to the Crypto exchanges.

"It is seen that the maximum amount of funds were diverted to WazirX exchange and the crypto assets so purchased have been diverted to unknown foreign wallets. During ED investigation, it is observed that Zanmai has created a web of agreements with Crowdfire Inc, USA, Binance (Cayman Islands), Zettai Pte Ltd Singapore to obscure the ownership of the crypto exchange," the probe agency stated.

"Earlier, the Managing Director, WazirX - Nischal Shetty - had claimed that WazirX is an Indian exchange which controls all the crypto-crypto and INR-crypto transactions and only has an IP and preferential agreement with Binance. But now, Zanmai claims that they are involved in only INR-crypto transactions, and all the other transactions are done by Binance on WazirX. They are giving contradictory and ambiguous answers to evade oversight by Indian regulatory agencies," the ED added.

According to the agency, WazirX works from a cloud-based server (@AWS Mumbai), all employees work from home, the registered office is a two-chair co-working Wework space, and all crypto transactions are controlled by Binance (which is again without any known office, any known employee and rarely responds to queries on legal@binance.com)

The ED stated that despite giving repeated opportunities, WazirX failed to give the crypto transactions of the suspect fintech app companies and reveal the KYC of the wallets. Most of the transactions are not recorded on the blockchain also.

ALSO READ | RBI's aggressive rate hike signals trying times ahead

"WazirX informed that prior to July 2020, they did not even record the details of the bank account from which funds were coming into the exchange to purchase crypto assets. No physical address verification is done. There is no check on the source of funds of their clients. No EDD is done. No STRs were raised," the agency added.

The ED alleged that because of the non-cooperative stand of the Director of WazirX exchange, a search operation was conducted under PMLA on August 3, and it was found that Director WazirX, Sameer Mhatre has completed remote access to the database of WazirX.

"Despite that he is not providing the details of the transactions relating to the crypto assets, purchased from the proceeds of crime of instant loan-app fraud. The lax KYC norms, loose regulatory control of transactions between WazirX and Binance, non-recording of transactions on blockchains to save costs and non-recording of the KYC of the opposite wallets has ensured that WazirX is not able to give any account for the missing crypto assets," charged the ED.

The agency further alleged that WazirX has made no efforts to trace these crypto assets.

"By encouraging obscurity and having lax AML norms, it has actively assisted around 16 accused fintech companies in laundering the proceeds of crime using the crypto route. Therefore, equivalent movable assets to the extent of Rs 64.67 crore lying with WazirX were frozen under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002," the ED stated.

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has frozen bank assets worth Rs 64.67 crore of a director of Zanmai Lab Pvt Ltd, which owns WazirX - the popular crypto-currency exchange. The ED has been conducting money-laundering investigations against a number of Indian NBFC companies and their fintech partners for predatory lending practices in violation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. These companies were accused of employing tele-callers who misuse personal data and use abusive language to extort high interest rates from the loan takers. "Various fintech companies backed by Chinese funds could not get NBFC license from RBI for carrying out lending business. So, they devised the MoU route with defunct NBFCs to piggyback on their license," the ED stated in an official release on Friday After the criminal investigation began, many of these fintech apps have shut shop and diverted the huge profits they earned using the above modus operandi. While doing a fund-trail investigation, the ED found that a large amount of funds was diverted by the fintech companies to purchase crypto assets and then launder them abroad. These companies and the virtual assets are untraceable at the moment. Summons were issued to the Crypto exchanges. "It is seen that the maximum amount of funds were diverted to WazirX exchange and the crypto assets so purchased have been diverted to unknown foreign wallets. During ED investigation, it is observed that Zanmai has created a web of agreements with Crowdfire Inc, USA, Binance (Cayman Islands), Zettai Pte Ltd Singapore to obscure the ownership of the crypto exchange," the probe agency stated. "Earlier, the Managing Director, WazirX - Nischal Shetty - had claimed that WazirX is an Indian exchange which controls all the crypto-crypto and INR-crypto transactions and only has an IP and preferential agreement with Binance. But now, Zanmai claims that they are involved in only INR-crypto transactions, and all the other transactions are done by Binance on WazirX. They are giving contradictory and ambiguous answers to evade oversight by Indian regulatory agencies," the ED added. According to the agency, WazirX works from a cloud-based server (@AWS Mumbai), all employees work from home, the registered office is a two-chair co-working Wework space, and all crypto transactions are controlled by Binance (which is again without any known office, any known employee and rarely responds to queries on legal@binance.com) The ED stated that despite giving repeated opportunities, WazirX failed to give the crypto transactions of the suspect fintech app companies and reveal the KYC of the wallets. Most of the transactions are not recorded on the blockchain also. ALSO READ | RBI's aggressive rate hike signals trying times ahead "WazirX informed that prior to July 2020, they did not even record the details of the bank account from which funds were coming into the exchange to purchase crypto assets. No physical address verification is done. There is no check on the source of funds of their clients. No EDD is done. No STRs were raised," the agency added. The ED alleged that because of the non-cooperative stand of the Director of WazirX exchange, a search operation was conducted under PMLA on August 3, and it was found that Director WazirX, Sameer Mhatre has completed remote access to the database of WazirX. "Despite that he is not providing the details of the transactions relating to the crypto assets, purchased from the proceeds of crime of instant loan-app fraud. The lax KYC norms, loose regulatory control of transactions between WazirX and Binance, non-recording of transactions on blockchains to save costs and non-recording of the KYC of the opposite wallets has ensured that WazirX is not able to give any account for the missing crypto assets," charged the ED. The agency further alleged that WazirX has made no efforts to trace these crypto assets. "By encouraging obscurity and having lax AML norms, it has actively assisted around 16 accused fintech companies in laundering the proceeds of crime using the crypto route. Therefore, equivalent movable assets to the extent of Rs 64.67 crore lying with WazirX were frozen under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002," the ED stated.