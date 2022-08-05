Home Business

Inflation-adjusted GST revenue up 26% in FY23, says SBI chief economist

On the concern over the ballooning trade deficit, Gosh said that the trade deficit comes at 8.5% of its GDP projections for FY23, much lower than the peak deficit of 10.7% of GDP achieved in FY13.

Published: 05th August 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

GST-Illustration

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State Bank of India (SBI) chief economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh on Thursday rejected claims that growth in GST has been primarily because of high inflation. Ghosh in a report released by SBI said inflation-adjusted GST revenue for FY23 shows the average collection has been nearly Rs 1.20 lakh crore. According to him, the increase in GST revenue could be pure consumption. There has been a 26% surge in inflation-adjusted GST from the pre-Covid level of Rs 95,000 crore. It has been above Rs 1.4 lakh crore for five months in a row.

“Tax revenue has been robust with record high GST revenues, which have been possible because of increased compliance and higher economic activity,” said the report. The report stated that the windfall gain tax and additional tax revenue owing to GST over and above the budget are likely to provide relief to the fiscal situation. In addition, higher nominal GDP will provide a cushion, thereby fiscal deficit is likely to come to around 6.5% of GDP.

On the concern over the ballooning trade deficit, Gosh said that the trade deficit comes at 8.5% of its GDP projections for FY23, much lower than the peak deficit of 10.7% of GDP achieved in FY13. Thus, he felt, the current situation is much better than that in 2012-13. SBI has revised its current account deficit (CAD) estimates from 3.2% of GDP to 3.7% of GDP for FY23.

The trade deficit has widened to a record high of $31 billion in July 2022, owing to a decline in exports to $35 billion from over $40 billion in the previous month, while imports remained strong at $66 billion. On the exports front, petroleum products exports witnessed a policy intervention to combat inflation locally and anchor domestic demand whereas gems & jewellery, chemicals, and readymade garments saw muted/softer demand from key markets battling recessionary fears with consumer sentiments and expectations entering frosty zones.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST SBI chief economist Inflation trade deficit
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp