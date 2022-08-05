Home Business

NRIs can pay utility bills using Bharat Bill Payment System: RBI

Over 20,000 billers are part of the system, and more than 8 crore transactions are processed on a monthly basis, the RBI said.

Published: 05th August 2022 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

A guard at RBI office

The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday proposed to enable the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) to accept cross-border inward bill payments. This move will enable non-resident Indians (NRIs) to undertake bill payments for utility, education and other such payments on behalf of their families in India.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said this will greatly benefit the senior citizens in particular.

The BBPS is an interoperable platform for standardised bill payments. This has transformed the bill payment experience for users in India. Over 20,000 billers are part of the system, and more than 8 crore transactions are processed on a monthly basis, the RBI said.

ALSO READ | Third repo rate hike in two months a huge blow to wannabe homebuyers, say experts

"This is an important step toward making BBPS a global Bill Payment system. Similar to the global adoption initiatives of UPI by various governments, this will promote the adoption of BBPS by global bill payment ecosystems," said Dileep Seinberg, founder and CEO, MuffinPay.

What the RBI-led NPCI has accomplished with the BBPS will pave the way for the next stage in the development of a global powerhouse of bill payment systems, provided that we are able to integrate global billers onto a single platform, Seinberg added.

MuffinPay enables the BBPS system through its platform. At present, BBPS is accessible only for Indian residents.

ANALYSIS | RBI's aggressive rate hike signals trying times ahead

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Bharat Bill Payment System utility bills NRIs
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp