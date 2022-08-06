Home Business

‘Mobile tower emissions don’t impact environment’

The government on Friday said the emissions from mobile towers are non-ionizing radio frequencies and are incapable of causing any adverse impact on the environment. 

Published: 06th August 2022 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Mobile Towers

For representational purposes (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday said the emissions from mobile towers are non-ionizing radio frequencies and are incapable of causing any adverse impact on the environment. Telecom state minister Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to Rajya Sabha, informed the present norms for Electromagnetic Field (EMF) emissions from mobile towers in India are already ten times more stringent than the safe limits prescribed. 

“EMF emissions from Mobile towers are non-ionizing Radio frequencies having very minuscule power and are incapable of causing any adverse environmental impact,” informed Chauhan. He further added, the international EMF Project of World Health Organisation (WHO) has published an information sheet in 2005 on effect of EMF emissions on animals, insects, vegetation and aquatic life and has concluded that the exposure limits in the Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) guidelines for protection of human health are also protective of the environment.

The government has put in place a well-structured process and mechanism for monitoring any violation, so that Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) adhere to the prescribed norms including the submission of self-certificate before commercial start of Base Transceiver Station (BTS) site. 

“The field units of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regularly carry out the EMF audit up to 10% BTS Sites annually on a random basis. DoT also imposes a financial penalty on TSPs whose BTSs are found exceeding the prescribed EMF emission limits,” informed the minister. In addition, if emission levels of such non-compliant BTSs are not brought within prescribed limits within 30 days, the same is liable to be shut down as per prescribed procedure. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mobile tower emissions Environment Rajya Sabha
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp