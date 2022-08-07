Home Business

SBI net profit declines 6.7 per cent on mark-to-market losses

The domestic net interest margin (NIM) during the first quarter improved by 8 bps YoY to 3.23%.

Published: 07th August 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

SBI

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State Bank of India, the country’s largest bank, on Saturday reported a 6.7% year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit to Rs 6,068 crore in the first quarter of FY23 due to mark-to-market losses.  On a sequential basis, the net profit declined by one-third. In the January-March quarter, the state-owned bank had posted a net profit of Rs 9,113 crore.

Though interest income of the bank rose 10.85% year-on-year and 2.75% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 72,676 crore. The net interest income, which is interest income less interest expenses, also posted double-digit growth (12.87%) to Rs 31,196 crore. The domestic net interest margin (NIM) during the first quarter improved by 8 bps YoY to 3.23%.

The net interest margin is a key profitability indicator of banks. A higher NIM means the bank is earning more profits from its assets (loans and advances). The bank in a statement said that the MTM losses also had an adverse impact on the bank’s Return on Assets and Return on Equities, which stand at 0.48% and 10.09%, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI State Bank of India
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp