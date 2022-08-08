Home Business

Sensex climbs 465 points; Nifty above 17,500

State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Nestle, Wipro and Power Grid were among the major laggards.

Published: 08th August 2022 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Stock Market

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 465 points on Monday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins and Reliance Industries amid positive global market trends.

The 30-share BSE gauge climbed 465.14 points or 0.80 per cent to finish at 58,853.07.

During the day, it jumped 546.97 points or 0.93 per cent to 58,934.90. The broader NSE Nifty gained 127.60 points or 0.73 per cent to end at 17,525.10.

Mahindra & Mahindra was the biggest gainer from the Sensex pack, climbing 3.13 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, Dr Reddy's, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries.

State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Nestle, Wipro and Power Grid were among the major laggards.

In Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo ended higher, while Hong Kong settled with losses. European bourses were trading in the green during mid-session deals. The US markets had ended mostly lower on Friday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.68 per cent to USD 94.32 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital markets as they bought shares worth Rs 1,605.81 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

"Sustained FII buying and falling oil prices are the major drivers for the ongoing market rally. Heavyweights played a significant role in today's rise, while PSU banks remained under pressure following weak results of the PSB major," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE Shares Nifty Share market
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp