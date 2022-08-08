Smartphone makers like Apple, OnePlus line up new launches

Rakesh Kumar By

NEW DELHI: They say the best is always saved for the last. This is true for smartphone makers as well as they prefer to launch their premium devices in the second half of the calendar year. This goes for all companies including the US-based tech-giant Apple, the South Korean technology company Samsung and Chinese mobile phone makers OnePlus.

For instance, Apple will launch its iPhone 14 series in September 2022, Samsung will launch two of its flagship devices ~ Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 ~ on 10 August, Google technology brand announced the availability of its recently-launched smartphone, Google Pixel 6a, in India this month.

Similarly, Chinese mobile brand OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 10T in August 2022. Motorola announced its launch of Moto Razr 2022 and Moto Edge X30 Pro in August 2022.

Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst at Techarc said though smartphones keep selling throughout the year, the second half sells more, generally more than 55% of the total volume of sales.

“This is because of the festive season throughout the world, including India. We have, for instance, Diwali falling in the second half of the year. Such festive seasons also give consumers more money to spend in terms of festival bonuses, etc., besides going with the shopping sentiment that is high, complementing the festive fervour,” said Faisal Kawoosa.

Even research substantiates this statement. Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research, said around 20% of annual smartphone sales by value happen during one month of festive season in India. For premium phones it’s even higher, at around 25%.

“People normally wait for this time to upgrade and hence OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) time their launches and put out their best products,” added Pathak.

The mobile phone manufacturers would pin their hopes on sales in the second half of the year as the global smartphone market took a further dip in the second quarter, with shipments declining by 9% year-on-year to reach 294.5 million units.

The reason for this dip in sales is deteriorating economic conditions, exacerbated by ongoing geopolitical uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine, weakening an industry that hadn’t yet fully recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic and chip shortages.

The situation is similar in the Indian market as India’s smartphone shipments grew 9% Year-on-Year but fell 5% Quarter-on-Quarter to reach almost 37 million units in Q2 2022 (April-June).

Upcoming flagship smartphones

iPhone 14 series: As per the leaks, Apple will launch its iPhone 14 series next month (September). The iPhone 14 series will have four models ~ iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max along with the Apple Watch and probably the new AirPods as well. The fan expects to see improvements on the software front with the new iOS version and also at the camera front. Also, it is believed that it may keep the starting price of the 14 series the same as it is for the iPhone 13 series.

As per the leaks, Apple will launch its iPhone 14 series next month (September). The iPhone 14 series will have four models ~ iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max along with the Apple Watch and probably the new AirPods as well. The fan expects to see improvements on the software front with the new iOS version and also at the camera front. Also, it is believed that it may keep the starting price of the 14 series the same as it is for the iPhone 13 series. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 : South Korean tech-giant will launch its flagship foldable smartphone~ Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 on 10 August 2022 in India. OnePlus: The Chinese mobile maker launched on 3 August 2022 its flagship OnePlus 10T in India. The phone, which comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and the 150W fast charging and promises a full charge in 19 minutes, is priced at Rs 49,999 in India for the base 8GB RAM+128GB version.

: South Korean tech-giant will launch its flagship foldable smartphone~ Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 on 10 August 2022 in India. OnePlus: The Chinese mobile maker launched on 3 August 2022 its flagship OnePlus 10T in India. The phone, which comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and the 150W fast charging and promises a full charge in 19 minutes, is priced at Rs 49,999 in India for the base 8GB RAM+128GB version. Google pixel 6a: At the end of last month, Google launched the Google Pixel 6a in India. Priced at Rs 43,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the device comes with a 6.1-inch display, Google’s in-house Tensor chip and a dual rear camera. The Pixel 6a is available in two colour options ~ Charcoal and Chalk. Users can also get the Google Nest Hub 2, Pixel Buds A-Series, and the Fitbit Inspire 2 at Rs 4,499 when purchased alongside the Pixel 6a for a limited period of time.

