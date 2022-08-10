Home Business

Fintech funding up by three times, digital lending to grow to $515 billion by 2030, says report

 The report highlighted that in the future, co-lending will emerge as a marketplace model that supports lending partners to mitigate their risk exposure.

Published: 10th August 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

Image for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Fintech funding in India has recorded a 3x jump in 2021, and over $1 billion in investments were made in digital lending. The digital lending market is expected to grow to $515 billion in book size by 2030, said a report by Chiratae Ventures and Ernest and Young (EY).

 The report highlighted that in the future, co-lending will emerge as a marketplace model that supports lending partners to mitigate their risk exposure. Easy market entry and targeted loan offerings due to the availability of large sets of customer data are major growth drivers of digital lending.

It also said the Indian fintech market is expected to record a 10x growth and achieve $1 trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM) and $200 billion in revenue. Titled ‘$1 Tn India FinTech Opportunity’, the report said India is the largest fintech ecosystem and is home to 21 fintech unicorns. P2P lending, SME financing and short-term credit models are gaining strong momentum. BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) is revolutionising B2B credit and adding significant value to the B2B e-commerce space. BNPL contributed to 37% of retail digital lending banks by volume in FY20.

“Digital currency, using blockchain and other technologies, is planned to be issued by the RBI, starting 2022-23. However, CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) is yet to be introduced and its significance in payments will evolve over time,” it said. Sudhir Sethi, founder and Chairperson, of Chiratae Ventures, said, “Indian fintech market has been a formidable global force, contributing to the largest share of unicorns in India.” Global metaverse is still nascent with a significant runaway ahead, fintech firms have started to innovate to tap into business opportunities exploring various use cases. New asset classes, crypto and NFT will also continue to attract investor interest as fintech firms continue to solve for traditionally underserved customers, the report added.

P2P lending,  SME financing to grow
The Indian fintech market is expected to record a 10x growth and achieve $1 trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM) and $200 billion in revenue. P2P lending, SME financing and short-term credit models are gaining strong momentum

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fintech funding Chiratae Ventures digital lending investments
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp