Reliance unveils brand name of cricket franchises in UAE, South Africa

By ANI

MUMBAI: The owner of the cricket team Mumbai Indians Reliance Industries on Wednesday unveiled the name and brand identity of the two new franchises which will be joining the Mumbai Indians family.

The two teams, MI Emirates in UAE's International League T20 and MI Cape Town in Cricket South Africa T20 League will adorn the iconic blue and gold of the team. These names were chosen as they call out the specific regions from where the teams will be based, it said in a statement.

Welcoming @MIEmirates & @MICapeTown into our FA

