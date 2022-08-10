Home Business

Reliance unveils brand name of cricket franchises in UAE, South Africa

The global expansion of #OneFamily is expected to bring to the leagues the ethos and the values that have helped elevate Mumbai Indians to be one of the most loved teams in franchise cricket.

For representational purposes

By ANI

MUMBAI: The owner of the cricket team Mumbai Indians Reliance Industries on Wednesday unveiled the name and brand identity of the two new franchises which will be joining the Mumbai Indians family.

The two teams, MI Emirates in UAE's International League T20 and MI Cape Town in Cricket South Africa T20 League will adorn the iconic blue and gold of the team. These names were chosen as they call out the specific regions from where the teams will be based, it said in a statement.

