Home Business

Government assures international passengers’ data privacy 

The government has also clarified that the intention of the regulations is to enhance the detection of smuggling of narcotics, gold, arms & ammunition.

Published: 11th August 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers wait in a queue at the Kolkata airport to catch a flight for Guwahati amid ongoing lockdown

Representational image (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after notifying the rules for collecting information related to international passengers, the government has assured that there would be adequate safeguards to ensure strict information privacy and data protection.

The finance ministry in a statement on Wednesday tried to allay the data protection concerns raised due to the latest diktat. It said processing of the information to reveal ethnicity, race, religious or philosophical beliefs, health etc is strictly prohibited. “The information received is used for further processing only by a senior officer of the rank of principal additional director general or additional director general,” said the finance ministry.

The government has also clarified that the intention of the regulations is to enhance the detection, and investigative capabilities of Customs Authorities for combating offences related to the smuggling of narcotics, gold, arms & ammunition.

“The Regulations strike a good balance between the needs of privacy and the imperatives of security,” reiterated the finance ministry. The government on 8 August 2022 notified Passenger Name Record (PNR) Information Regulation, 2022 which requires aircraft operators to share with the customs department information on all international passengers.

It clarified that passengers are neither required to individually submit any information to Customs nor do they need to furnish any additional information to the Airlines on account of these regulations. 
It said that airlines are already collecting this information under the aegis of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, adding the objective of these regulations is to obtain this data in advance of departure or arrival of the passengers for analytics by the Customs Risk Management System.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
data privacy  data protection international passengers Customs Authorities Civil Aviation
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp