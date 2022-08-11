Home Business

Hindalco beats estimates, posts Rs 4,119 crore profit in Q1 

Hindalco on Wednesday reported a 47.7% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 4,119 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Published: 11th August 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

profit, start-up

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Group flagship Hindalco Industries’ quarterly (Q1FY23) profit jumped by almost half on an annual basis, underpinned by strong US sales and higher revenue that cushioned the impact of pricier raw materials.

Hindalco on Wednesday reported a 47.7% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 4,119 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Analysts at large were expecting Hindalco to report a profit of Rs 2,850 crore.

Hindalco sales during Q1FY23 climbed 40% from a year earlier to Rs 58,020 crore. “Our performance was backed by strong operational efficiencies and pre-emptive sourcing of critical raw material, thus ensuring stable operations and higher margins,” the company’s Managing Director Satish Pai said. 

He added that the company delivered a stronger first quarter in spite of rising input costs and inflationary pressures. The company’s revenue from the copper business grew by 48% to Rs 10,529 crore. 

Its US unit Novelis Inc. reported a 32% year-on-year increase in sales and $307 million in net income from continuing operations. The company saw record shipments in North America on strong demand from can manufacturers and the automotive sector, although the favourable pricing environment was partly offset by inflationary pressures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindalco Aditya Birla profit
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp