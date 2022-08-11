Home Business

Income tax payers barred from enrolling in Atal Pension Yojana from Oct 1

More than 99 lakh APY accounts were opened during the last fiscal, taking the total number of subscribers to 4.01 crore at the end of March 2022.

Published: 11th August 2022 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman being checked at the Finance Ministry entrance during the 20th day of Lockdown in New Delhi.

Finance Ministry. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Income taxpayers will not be allowed to enrol in the government's social security scheme Atal Pension Yojana (APY) from October 1, according to a notification.

The government introduced APY on June 1, 2015, to provide social security to workers mainly in the unorganised sector.

Subscribers of the scheme get a minimum guaranteed pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month after attaining 60 years of age depending on their contributions.

"From 1st October,2022, any citizen who is or has been an income tax payer, shall not be eligible to join APY," the finance ministry said in the notification.

The ministry has modified its earlier notification on APY. The new notification, issued on Wednesday, will not apply to subscribers who have joined or joined the scheme before October 1, 2022.

In case a subscriber, who joined on or after October 1, 2022, is subsequently found to have been an income tax payer on or before the date of application, the APY account shall be closed and the accumulated pension wealth to date would be given to the subscriber, the notification said.

Under the income tax law, people having taxable income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh are not required to pay income tax.

ALSO READ | Centre releases Rs 1.16 lakh crore as tax devolution to states: Finance Ministry

Currently, all Indian citizens between the age group of 18-40 years can join APY through bank or post office branches where one has a savings bank account.

The government had co-contributed 50 per cent of the total contribution or Rs 1,000 per annum, whichever is lower, to each eligible subscriber, who joined the scheme during the period from June 2015 to March 2016.

It was also subject to the condition that the subscriber was not a beneficiary of any social security scheme and also not an income taxpayer.

Those APY subscribers received the government's co-contribution for a five-year period from 2015-16 to 2019-20. More than 99 lakh APY accounts were opened during the last fiscal, taking the total number of subscribers to 4.01 crore at the end of March 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income tax taxpayers Atal Pension Yojana
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp