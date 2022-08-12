Home Business

Bengal has potential to earn Rs 20000 crore from seafood export in next 5 years

Shrimps account for the lion's share of the export earnings in marine products and the ban on antibiotics and its proper implementation by the state government will help the industry grow.

Published: 12th August 2022 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Shrimps account for the lion's share of the export earnings in marine products and the ban on antibiotics and its proper implementation by the state government will help the industry grow.

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal has the potential to earn Rs 18000 crore to Rs 20000 crore from seafood exports in the next five years and the state government's recent ban on the use of 20 antibiotics in shrimp aquaculture will go a long way in boosting revenue from the sector, an official of seafood exporters body said.

Traces of antibiotic residue are a major headwind for exports and a step toward preventing marine exports from the state, Seafood Exporters Association (SEA) president (West Bengal) Rajarshi Banerji said.

"The state government has banned 20 antibiotics in the state for use in aquaculture farming. We have achieved the feat after a decade-long fight," he said on Friday.

The West Bengal fisheries department banned the use of 20 antibiotics and other pharmacologically active substances in shrimp aquaculture on July 25 and has formed task forces at the district level to monitor it.

"Seafood exports from Bengal have grown six times in eight years to Rs 8000-9000 crore now and in the next five years, it can grow to Rs 18000-20,000 crore. The government should continue to take such proactive steps," Banerji said.

Shrimps account for the lion's share of the export earnings in marine products and the ban on antibiotics and its proper implementation by the state government will help the industry grow and create huge employment, he said. The prohibition came into effect in July end.

It follows the country's apex drug regulatory authority asking states and union territories to restrict the availability and use of banned veterinary antibiotics used in aquaculture, particularly for shrimps.

Kolkata will host the 23rd edition of the India International Seafood Show on February 15-17, 2023, after a gap of 16 years by Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) in association with SEA, the official said.

The MPEDA is a statutory body established in 1972 under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry for the promotion of marine products exported from India.

The state government has set up district-level monitoring committees under district magistrates to implement the ban.

The task force committee will carry out raids or random checks in shops and suppliers for compliance, the government order said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal seafood exports antibiotics ban shrimp aquaculture Seafood Exporters Association Rajarshi Banerji
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp