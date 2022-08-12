Home Business

Rupee falls 9 paise to 79.71 against US dollar in early trade

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.11 per cent to 105.20.

Published: 12th August 2022 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Cash, currency, rupees

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 9 paise to 79.71 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and rising crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.67 against the US dollar and lost further ground to 79.71, registering a decline of 9 paise over the last close.

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated by 37 paise to close at 79.62 against the US dollar.

According to Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors, the Indian rupee depreciated on Thursday, despite a fall in the dollar index and a rise in Asian currencies, amid heavy buying of the US dollar by the government, defence and oil companies.

"The demand may continue on Friday due to holidays in the next week. The range for the day is between 79.40 to 79.80," Bhansali said, adding that oil prices, however, are hovering near USD 100 per barrel, which is a matter of concern for the rupee and current account deficit (CAD).

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.11 per cent to 105.20.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.48 per cent to USD 99.12 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 189.59 points or 0.32 per cent lower at 59,143.01 points, while the broader NSE Nifty was down 42.75 points or 0.24 per cent to 17,616.25.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,298.08 crore, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INR Indian rupee currency
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp