Government issues SoP for work from home in SEZ

NEW DELHI: The government has come up with a standard operating procedure (SoP) for the implementation of the new rule on work from home (WFH) in special economic zones.

As per the SoP released on Friday by the Ministry of Commerce, the units that intend to or are implementing WFH, will formulate a WFH scheme and submit applications to the relevant development commissioner notifying the adoption of the scheme, at least 15 days in advance of the date it is intended to put into effect.

The application, it said, should cover the date of application, the total number of employees, details of the employees intended to be covered, duration of the scheme, and details of the scheme among other things. As per the new rule, the government will allow the WFH option to be extended to 50% of the staff, including contractual workers, and for a maximum period of one year, for firms operating in special economic zones (SEZ). The New Indian Express had earlier reported that government is likely to come up with an SoP on WFH guidelines for SEZs.

