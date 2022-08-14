Shiv Shankar Singh of Gramin Vikas Trust gets Best CEO of Year Award

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shiv Shankar Singh, CEO of Gramin Vikas Trust (established by KRIBHCO of GoI) has been honoured with the "Best CEO of the Year Award" by the Indian Achiever’s Forum.

He was selected among a few from their respective fields and sectors for outstanding contributions to the progress and development of the Indian economy and society.

Singh was virtually awarded on August 10. He started his career as a research associate at G.B. Pant University of Agriculture & Technology in 1993. In 1995, he joined the National Tree Grower Cooperative Federation of the National Dairy Development Board in Rajasthan, where was also facilitated the process of wasteland management by organising and strengthening tree grower cooperative societies.

In 2001, Singh was leading the team at the Foundation for Ecological Security (FES), Rajasthan, towards the conservation and restoration of land, water and vegetative resources to create ecological balance and climate resilience through community institutions. He was involved in managing operations of Reliance Foundation in multiple states as project director for bringing social change and improving the livelihood of vulnerable sections through NRM, sustainable agriculture, enabling skills and organising producer companies.

Apart from this, Singh has also extended his expertise in managing various projects toward socio-economic development and environmental sustainability. Currently, he is also involved in policy framework at the Board of Governors of the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA) in Gujarat.

According to a statement issued by media coordinator and national program manager Princy Gupta, Singh has a vast enriching experience in the area of bringing economic empowerment, and environmental sustainability also the topmost expert in the field of Natural Resource Management, Sustainable Agriculture, Ecological Restoration, Biodiversity Conservation, Climate Resilience, Social Change, and Community Mobilisation in the country.

