Home Business

SBI raises benchmark lending rates by up to 50 basis points

With the increase in lending rate, EMIs will go up for those borrowers who have availed loans on MCLR, EBLR or RLLR.

Published: 15th August 2022 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

SBI

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday raised its benchmark lending rates by up to 50 basis points (or 0.5 per cent), a move that will lead to an increase in EMIs for borrowers.

The increase in lending rate comes days after the Reserve Bank of India hiked its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to tame inflation.

External Benchmark based Lending Rate (EBLR) and Repo-Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) have been raised by 50 basis points while the hike in Marginal Cost of funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) is 20 basis points across all tenure.

The revised rates are effective from August 15, as per the information posted on SBI website.

SBI's EBLR rose to 8.05 per cent and RLLR increased by similar 50 basis points to 7.65 per cent.

Banks add Credit Risk Premium (CRP) over the EBLR and RLLR while giving any kind of loan, including housing and auto loans.

With the revision, one-year MCLR has increased to 7.70 per cent, from the earlier 7.50 per cent, while for two years it rose to 7.90 per cent and for three years to 8 per cent.

Most of the loans are linked to the one-year MCLR rate.

With the increase in lending rate, EMIs will go up for those borrowers who have availed loans on MCLR, EBLR or RLLR.

From October 1, 2019, all banks including SBI have migrated to an interest rate linked to an external benchmark such as RBI's repo rate or Treasury Bill yield.

As a result, monetary policy transmission by banks has gained traction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI RBI repo rate SBI lending rates
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp