Home Business

Amul, Mother Dairy hike milk prices by Rs 2 a litre

Now, a litre of full cream milk in Delhi-NCR would cost Rs 61, toned milk would cost Rs 51 and double-toned milk would cost Rs 45 a litre.

Published: 17th August 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Liquid milk suppliers Mother Dairy and Amul have increased the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre across all variants with effect from today. The two largest suppliers of liquid milk in the country have decided to increase their prices due to rising input costs.

Now, a litre of full cream milk in Delhi-NCR would cost `61, toned milk would cost Rs 51 and double-toned milk would cost Rs 45 a litre. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells its dairy products under the brand name Amul, announced the hike in prices of Gold, Taaza and Shakti milk brands by Rs 2 per litre in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra region in Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets.

In a statement, the federation said: “Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ prices by 8-9 per cent over the previous year.” It also said that cattle feeding prices alone have increased 20 per cent over the previous year.

GCMFF further said that the price revision will help in sustaining remunerative prices for its milk producers and encourage them to higher milk production. Amul is the leader in the liquid milk market with close to 30 per cent market share. Following Amul’s announcement, Mother Dairy also announced a similar increase in prices of milk across all its variants - full cream, toned and double toned.

Milk and milk product prices have risen 5.84% year-on-year in July, according to retail inflation data provided by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi). The war in Ukraine and Russia has also added to the increase in cattle feed prices forcing the milk producers to hike their prices.
In March also, both Amul and Mother dairy increased their Milk prices by Rs 2 a litre. With the latest round of hikes, milk prices have increased Rs 4 per litre since March, translating into over a 7-9 per cent increase.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mother Dairy GCMMF Amul
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp