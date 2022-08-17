Amul, Mother Dairy hike milk prices by Rs 2 a litre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Liquid milk suppliers Mother Dairy and Amul have increased the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre across all variants with effect from today. The two largest suppliers of liquid milk in the country have decided to increase their prices due to rising input costs.

Now, a litre of full cream milk in Delhi-NCR would cost `61, toned milk would cost Rs 51 and double-toned milk would cost Rs 45 a litre. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells its dairy products under the brand name Amul, announced the hike in prices of Gold, Taaza and Shakti milk brands by Rs 2 per litre in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra region in Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets.

In a statement, the federation said: “Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ prices by 8-9 per cent over the previous year.” It also said that cattle feeding prices alone have increased 20 per cent over the previous year.

GCMFF further said that the price revision will help in sustaining remunerative prices for its milk producers and encourage them to higher milk production. Amul is the leader in the liquid milk market with close to 30 per cent market share. Following Amul’s announcement, Mother Dairy also announced a similar increase in prices of milk across all its variants - full cream, toned and double toned.

Milk and milk product prices have risen 5.84% year-on-year in July, according to retail inflation data provided by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi). The war in Ukraine and Russia has also added to the increase in cattle feed prices forcing the milk producers to hike their prices.

In March also, both Amul and Mother dairy increased their Milk prices by Rs 2 a litre. With the latest round of hikes, milk prices have increased Rs 4 per litre since March, translating into over a 7-9 per cent increase.

