Maruti Suzuki launches Alto at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh

The firm expects demand for Alto to remain robust even as there is a shift towards SUVs for many Indian car buyers now.

Published: 18th August 2022 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 03:30 PM

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi with Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava (R) at the launch of the new Alto K10, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced the launch of the All-New Alto K10 at a starting price of 3.99 lakh that goes up to Rs 5.83 lakhs for the top end variant.

For the country's largest carmaker, the Alto hatchback has been its best selling passenger car. In its 22 years of existence, a total of 43 lakh Alto has been dispatched, which also is highest for any model in India.

Maruti Suzuki expects demand for Alto to remain robust even as there is a shift towards SUVs for many Indian car buyers now. At present, the carmaker is receiving 200 bookings of Alto every day.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Capturing the hearts of over 4.32 million Indian customers, the Alto has remained the No. 1 selling car in the country for 16 consecutive years in its iconic 22-year journey. The All-New Alto K10 is set to take its legacy forward with its fresh new design, advanced tech and safety features, coupled with spacious interiors, and a Next-Gen K-series 1.0L engine.

Democratizing mobility solutions has always been a core belief of Maruti Suzuki and with the launch of the All-New Alto K10, we wish to spread the joy of mobility to many more households and further strengthen the ever-growing relationship with our customers...We are confident that the All-New Alto K10 will re-energize the segment and exceed customer expectations with its contemporary and youthful appeal."

The new Alto K10 is powered by the Next-Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that delivers 49kW(66.62PS)@5500rpm of peak power and 89Nm@3500rpm of max torque.

The small hatchback claims to provide a fuel-efficiency of 24.90 km/l (AGS) and 24.39 km/l (MT).

The new Alto K10 is available with both  5-speed Manual and Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) transmission options.

Safety wise, the new vehicle gets dual airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), pre-tensioner and force limiter front seat belts, reverse parking sensors, speed sensing auto door lock and high-speed alert among other.

The All-New Alto K10 is available in 6 colours with 3 new colour options- Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue and Earth Gold.

