Retail businesses witness 18 per cent growth in sales in July 2022

Key categories like garments and footwear are showing traction, said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of Retailers Association of India (RAI).

People walk in a shopping mall. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Retail businesses across India reported a growth of 18 per cent in sales in July as compared to pre-pandemic levels (July 2019), the Retailers Association of India said on Wednesday. 

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of Retailers Association of India (RAI), said retail businesses across the country look good as healthy growth in sales over the pre-pandemic level continues. “Key categories like garments and footwear are showing traction,” he said.

In July 2022, the growth in sales compared to pre-pandemic time (July 2019) is noticeable across regions with sales in east India growing to 25 per cent, south India showing a growth of 21 per cent, north India indicating 16 per cent, and west India showing a growth of 10 per cent, said RAI.

It added that sales across categories are showing a steady increase with sports goods indicating the highest year-on-year growth of 83 per cent,  followed by furniture and furnishing at 51 per cent, footwear at 48 per cent, apparel and clothing at 46 per cent and jewellery at 36 per cent performing better than other categories in July 2022.

Consumer durables & electronics saw 36 per cent growth and beauty, wellness & personal care witnessed 30 per cent growth. QSR (quick-service restaurant) showed 12 per cent growth, while food and grocery showed 7 per cent growth. Retail businesses had reported a slow 13 per cent growth in June as compared to pre-pandemic levels. 

